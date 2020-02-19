<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose is excited to sign for a new club after ending his long wait without a club.

Ambrose joined Livingston on 18 months deal recently after ending his spell with English Championship side Derby County and he’s line to make his debut against Hibernian on Saturday.

“I watched the Scottish league a lot back in Africa and I told Marvin I wanted to move back to Scotland and could he help out. He spoke to the coaches and said they were interested.

“I never thought they would be interested because I hadn’t played for six months. I have been training morning and evening back at home with my local team and they trusted me with that. I am not coming in for a pre-season, I am ready to go.





The 2013 African Cup Of Nations winner, hinted that he could have joined up with the club back in January, but he could not sort out his paperwork quickly.

“Unfortunately I could not come in January because of paperwork. My agent tried to do everything possible but they couldn’t get it done and I thought I had missed out when they signed another center-back.

“I thought it was another door shut and I was frustrated. I kept calling Marvin and he told me not to worry and I kept believing and praying. Last week everything turned around.

“Then Livingston came in. I have watched them play and have seen the ambition of the club. he concluded.

Efe won the Scottish premier league title during his time at Celtic.