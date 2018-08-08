Investigations into allegations of fraud and corruption against CAF first vice president Amaju Pinnick and others are on, a top official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Saleh, has confirmed.

There was a petition written against Pinnick to the EFCC last month by a former national coach James Peters, alleging “monumental stealing and financial crimes in the NFF”, and the EFCC has now confirmed they are investigating the matter.

When asked if Pinnick was being investigated for the alleged financial crimes, Saleh said: “Investigations are ongoing right now and I wouldn’t want to speak on it, but such cases are ongoing right now,” Saleh said.

There have been allegations of financial crimes against Pinnick during his reign as president of the NFF and this week, the panel set up by the sports ministry to investigate such allegations had demanded for relevant information to assist them in the probe.

In a letter signed by the committee secretary, Bryson Ogbopopa Pepple, the panel demanded a list of documents to be submitted latest Monday, August 6.

The documents included –

*A comprehensive list of sponsors from the recent FIFA World Cup

*Sponsorship contracts for the period of 2014-2018

*Approved budgets between 2014 and 2018

*List of bank accounts maintained by NFF and their various statements

*LMC account books

*Funds deposited at Financial Derivatives

*Ministerial approvals for consultants and letters of appointments of these consultants

It remains unclear if the requested documents have been submitted to the investigative panel.

In July, Pinnick was named first vice president of CAF, Africa’s football governing body, after the former holder of the position, Kwesi Nyatakyi, resigned over allegations of corruption.