Former Super Eagles forward Efan Ekoku has blamed the team’s inability to convert their chances in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina for their early exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Gernot Rohr’s men needed just one point to book a date with France in the second round but went out of the competition after Marcos Rojo struck late in the game.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead from a sumptuous finish in the first half but the Super Eagles rallied back after the break with Victor Moses converting from the spot.

Substitute Odion Ighalo missed two glit-edged chances for Nigeria in the closing stages of the game, while Oghenekaro Etebo also came close to hitting the back of the net with a free-kick.

“Missed chances for Nigeria cost the super Eagles. Rojo’s hand ball not deliberate so right decision. If the ball is diverted away from Ighalo and a chance is taken, then more chance of a pen,” Ekoku, who was in Nigeria’s 1994 World Cup squad, tweeted.