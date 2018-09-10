Edwin van der Sar has dismissed reports he wants to join Manchester United as director of football.

The Premier League side are reportedly hoping to recruit a director to oversee their dealings in the transfer market, and their former star goalkeeper as well as RB Leipzig head of recruitment Paul Mitchell are said to be two of the top candidates.

Van der Sar, who spent six years with the Old Trafford club, has gone from marketing director to CEO at Ajax in recent years as the Dutch giants went on to reach the Europa League final in 2017, where they lost to the Red Devils.

And the 47-year-old says he still has a lot of work to do in the Eredivisie and has no intention of leaving the Johan Cruyff Arena any time soon, even if the Old Trafford outfit come calling.

“I saw something in the press a few weeks ago,” he told Inside Ajax.

“That story about United is nonsense. I have, I think, a two year contract. Ajax is my club and I would like to stay for longer. We strive for and want to achieve is very beautiful.”

As a goalkeeper, the Netherlands legend proved a success everywhere he played, enjoying spells at Ajax, United, Juventus and Fulham. But he has revealed that he had several opportunities to play for Barcelona before retiring in 2011.

“I’ve been close to a switch to Barcelona three times,” he said. “I have had a few nice clubs, but Barça did fit in. It was discussed a few times.

“There were different reasons [for the transfer not going through]. once the transfer fee was too high, another time a keeper came for free in a deal with a striker and on the other occasion a presidential candidate suddenly dropped from first to third place.

“It seemed nice to me, I heard good stories from other guys and thought I wouldn’t be out of place.”