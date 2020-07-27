



Former Coach of Nigeria women national team and Nigeria women football league defending champion Edwin Okon has called on the private sector to come into women football league sponsorship in Nigeria noting that the league is ripe and due for one.

Okon speaking in a chat with newsmen said the NFF as well as the NWFL knows too well that the league is due for sponsorship and that part of the way to improve the league and make players stay in the women’s league is to source for sponsorship which will help improve the quality of the women football league in Nigeria.





“It’s lack of sponsorship, people should come out, the corporate bodies should as well come out to assist the female football group, once the corporate body comes in to assist female football, I think you will see the good side of the game from the female.

The NFF and the NWFL knows too well that we are ripe for it, it’s been long and I do believe that it will improve the league in Nigeria. It will equally give that opportunity for our players to remain at home.”