



Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, has described manager Thomas Tuchel as a good motivational strategist.

The German took over from Frank Lampard midway through the season and has overseen a rise up the table from the Blues.

Mendy, who has been the first-choice keeper this season, has explained Tuchel’s way of coaching and dealing with the players.

The Frenchman told reporters: “The coach gives confidence to all the players. We know what he wants so when we are on the pitch we have to show why he has chosen us.

“It’s very positive for all the players because he gives us a lot of confidence and we need to improve and to play great football when we are on the pitch.





“He is very expressive. He shows when he likes something. When you did well on the pitch and every day at training and in the game he pushes you. He stays positive but he also shows his determination and that is good for me and the team.”

Mendy added: “We work for that [progressing in the Champions League and rising up the Premier League table].

“We work to win every game and yes we are still near the top of the league, we have a second leg against Atletico and yes we want more. To win every game. And we work for that.

“Man United is a very tough game. We remember the first game. It was very tough. This team plays very well. We play at Stamford Bridge so we have to show that we want to win this game because it’s a really important game for the league.”