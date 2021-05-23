Edouard Mendy has given Chelsea an injury scare ahead of the Champions League Final after he had to be substituted during their final Premier League match at Aston Villa.

He will have a scan on Monday to determine the extent of the problem as Thomas Tuchel prepares for Saturday’s showdown with Manchester City in Porto.

Mendy collided with the post when he dived to try and save Bertrand Traore’s goal at the end of the first half and he was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga at half-time.

The fact that Mendy was unable to continue at Villa Park is a major injury concern for Thomas Tuchel with less than a week before the Champions League Final.





Tuchel confirmed: “It is easy to handle, he fell into the frame of the net. He feels a big pain in his ribs.

“We will have an update tomorrow with what’s going on. We will see if it is possible and if it is possible, we will push to do everything so he is in goal on Saturday.”

Chelsea play City in Porto on May 29.

Mendy has had a brilliant season since joining Chelsea from Rennes last summer and has been a key factor in their run to the Champions League Final.

There was no immediate update regarding Mendy’s injury but Chelsea fans will be hoping that he can recover in time to start in goal against City.