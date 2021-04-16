



Edo Queens Women Football Club’s Coordinator, Sabina Chikere, says the team are optimistic about doing well at the Super 6 tournament in Ijebu-Ode.

Chikere told newsmen on Thursday in Benin they were eager to qualify from the competition so as to play in the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League.

NAN reports that Edo Queens came fourth in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership with 23 points from 13 matches.

“Even though the fourth position is not good enough, but I will nonetheless commend the players for finishing in a position that qualified them to be among the top six clubs who can participate in the Super Six championship,” Chikere said.

She said it was good to know that the Ijebu-Ode tournament would ultimately decide the winners of the 2020/2021 NWFL Premiership.

“This is where the two teams will be selected to represent Nigeria in the proposed CAF-organised championship for women, slated for May.

“This Super 6 event is significant and historic to Edo Queens FC because the last time a female football team from Edo participated in a competition of this magnitude was in 2002/2003.

“Then, the team was called Inneh Queens, managed and bankrolled by an individual, the late Chief Sunny Eghaghe Inneh of blessed memory.

“For the present, Edo Queens players, coaches and management have every reason to be thankful to our governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for bringing Edo Queens FC to the limelight.





“They have also made the club the cynosure of all eyes in the history of Nigerian female football,” the team manager said.

However, the team’s captain, Glory Ogbonna, while speaking, said the team would reciprocate the government’s gesture by winning the Super Six tournament.

“We thank God for making us be among the six top teams that will take part in this championship holding in Ijebu-Ode.

“It is a good development for us as players, as it will give us ample opportunity to showcase our collective talents as a team.

“Again, we are very determined and focused, and we want to be among the two teams that will carry Nigeria’s flag at the CAF-organised Championship for African Women Footballers.

“I know that Edo Queens are a team to beat, but we are going to give our opponents a run for their money.

“It is going to be power for power, talent for talent, integrity for integrity, and intelligence for intelligence.

“This competition is not a tea party, because for a club to represent Nigeria in a high profile tournament like CAF championship means that you have to fight very hard to get the ticket.

“So, when you are preparing for battle against a champion, you must be fully prepared for it.

“For us in Edo Queens, we are ready, the spirit in the camp is high, and we are training seriously for the games.

“All we are praying for is good health. We are ready to do our state and Nigeria proud,” she said.