The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has been passed fit to play for Insurance against Shooting Stars in a Nigeria National League game scheduled for this weekend in Benin.

According to the media officer of the Benin Arsenal, Kehinde Osagiede, the athletic Deputy Governor who is a registered player of the club with jersey No. 40 has been regularly training with the other players of the club hoping to be featured before end of the current season.

It was reported that the sports loving Deputy Governor has passed fitness test and therefore fit into the game plan against Shooting this weekend.

Shaibu, who has been outstandingly supportive of the club since his assumption of office, if eventually featured in the match tomorrow, will be making history as the first serving Deputy Governor to have featured in a competitive football match in the country.

He would be playing in the attack as he has always enjoyed playing striking role even in his playing days with his former club, Julius Berger FC.

Insurance currently occupy second position on the league table in group B1 while their visitors are at top of the table, but have played more matches than Insurance who have outstanding match against J. Atete which has been rescheduled for October 25.

The League game billed for the University of Benin Sports Complex is described by football followers as the star match of the week that will define the status of both teams as the League season draws to an end.