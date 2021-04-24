Ex-international and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan head coach, Edith Agoye, has revealed that his search for survival as a kid pushed him into football.

He disclosed while speaking at the monthly Ex-University of Ibadan Footballers Association interactive program recently, saying growing up as a kid in the Ibadan was difficult, though interesting.

According to Agoye, who graduated from the Department of Agronomy in the Premier University, growing up was like that of other kids in Nigeria. “My parents were poor; it was a life of struggle at a tender age. It was a life of struggle to grow up, where you have to fend for yourself and assist the family,” he said.

Continuing, the former Nigerian international said; “Probably that was why I became good at football. I normally go out with my friends and bet on playing penalties to raise some money. Sometimes, we play sets (4 v 4) for money, and when you win, you take your share home to give your mother to prepare food for the whole family. That was one thing that made me strong and tough in every situation I found myself and that determination has kept me going.”





The vastly travelled super striker with a striking prowess had an impressive soccer career which saw him play for a number of teams in Europe, Africa and Asia. Starting from Works FC in Ibadan as a teenager in the late 80s, he teamed up with 3SC as an undergraduate and soon afterwards jetted out to play for FC Schaffhausen (Switzerland), Rot-Weiss Oberhausen (Germany), Esperance FC (Tunisia) and Braunnau (Austria) before coming back to 3SC again between 2002 and 2004.

He moved abroad again in 2004/2005, this time, to Bnei Sakhnin F.C (Israel), Maccabi Herzliya FC (Israel), and Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel). In 2007, he came back home finally and teamed up with Julius Berger F.C before moving to Enyimba International F.C. in the 2008 season and finally went back to his first love 3SC for a third and final time, before eventually calling time on his career in 2009.

Agoye Edith, ex Flying and Super Eagles learned the game at all levels. Upon retirement, he concluded part of his training in England before becoming a certified coach. He became an assistant coach for 3SC in 2013 and was made the head coach a few years later.