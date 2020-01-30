<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Edinson Cavani is set to stay at Paris-Saint Germain this January, after Atlético Madrid pulled out of a move for the striker.

According to L’Equipe, the LaLiga side have failed to raise the funds to meet the asking price set by Ligue 1 champions for the Uruguayan.

Atleti have pursued Cavani throughout the winter transfer window with an expectation that a deal would be finalised at some point.

PSG set an asking price of €20m for the 32-year old but Atlético’s two bids so far have been around the €10m and €15m mark, which were rejected.





Atlético were hoping to raise the money through the sale of winger Thomas Lemar in order to pursue the deal for Cavani but no suitors came through for the French international.

It has left Diego Simeone in a difficult position in their quest for Champions League qualification, failing to strengthen a position that has needed reinforcements.

They have failed to score in three of their last four games, including Sunday’s 0-0 draw with second bottom Leganes.

Cavani has made only 14 appearances for PSG this season, scoring five goals.