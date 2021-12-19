Edinson Cavani outlines terms for Barcelona transfer

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani only wants to join Barcelona on a short-term contract, according to reports. The striker is being eyed by the Catalan giants following the sudden retirement of Sergio Aguero. And with Ralf Rangnick’s squad stacked with attacking talent, a move to the Nou Camp is now edging closer.

Manchester United signed Cavani in the summer transfer window of 2020 after missing out on Jadon Sancho, who was their preferred target.

And while the Uruguay international took a while to get going, he ended the season with 17 goals to his name across all competitions.

Cavani went into the current campaign expecting to start most matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, particularly after signing a new contract in May.

But the striker has struggled for action so far.

Injuries haven’t helped, with Cavani last featuring in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta last month.

Yet neither has the Hollywood homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the 36-year-old guaranteed to start most matches up top.

Barcelona are now eyeing Cavani, with the La Liga titans hopeful he’ll join as a replacement for Aguero.

Aguero has been forced to retire early after being diagnosed with a heart condition, just months after moving to Catalonia from Manchester City.

And Marca now say Cavani is ready to accept Barcelona’s offer to join.

However, it’s stated by the publication that the 34-year-old only wants to move to the Nou Camp until the end of the campaign and no longer.