



Edinson Cavani has revealed he almost joined Manchester United 11 years ago.

The Uruguayan was with Palermo at the time but ended up joining Napoli and then Paris Saint-Germain – before signing for United a decade later.

Discussing it with Inside United, Cavani said: “Just imagine it! I can’t remember exactly what happened.





“I do remember there was talk about one or two different teams, but hey, if I’d had that opportunity [to join United], I would have taken it, of course I would, without giving it a second thought.

“I don’t remember definitively if that was the case.

“But what I do remember is that I was due to travel to the World Cup in South Africa, and during that tournament, I had a conversation with Napoli, and well, told them if they had faith in me and wanted me to go there, trust and confidence are worth a lot to me, and so I made my decision and after Palermo I made the move to Napoli.”