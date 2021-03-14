



Edinson Cavani will have a decision to make this summer. He can remain at Old Trafford or move back to South America with Boca Juniors.

Those appear to be the two options on the table for Cavani.

The striker’s contract expires in June but there’s an option to extend the deal for another season. It will be interesting to see what route United go down, with many people close to the 33-year-old offering their opinions on the matter.

Sebastian Abreu, who formerly played for Uruguay with Cavani, shared his thoughts during an interview with Radio Colonia (H/t ESPN) on what the forward will do this summer.

The 44-year-old believes Cavani will head to Boca Juniors.





Abreu said: “From the conditions, I do see it, but I don’t know if at the moment. If Cavani goes to Boca, it will work. He will have to adapt quickly to the world of Argentine football; at a football level, it will be undoubtedly work, and it will make a difference.”

Is a move to Boca on the cards for Cavani?

His father, Luis Cavani, recently stated in an interview with TyC Sports that there’s a 60% chance that his son will leave England. Furthermore, he’s even held talks with Boca Juniors football council member Juan Roman Riquelme.

However, when quotes from his father surfaced the internet, Cavani took to Instagram with the caption, “proud to wear this shirt,” so perhaps he will give another year at the club.