Following his terrific performance for Manchester United in their 6-2 drubbing of Roma in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, Edinson Cavani has reportedly decided where he will play next season.

According to ESPN correspondent Moi Lorens, the Uruguayan has decided he will remain at the Red Devils for the 2021/22 campaign.

It was previously thought that the 33-year-old was desperate to return to South America to fulfil his dream of representing Argentine giants Boca Juniors.





Cavani’s father had revealed in an interview that the striker had already been in contact with the club, despite having the option to extend his stay at United for a further year.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward now appears set to stay at the club beyond this season, in which he has so far contributed to 17 goals in 33 games.