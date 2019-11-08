Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson will miss Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool because of injury.
The Brazilian shot-stopper came off at half-time during City’s 1-1 Champions League draw against Atalanta because of a hamstring injury.
Pep Guardiola was non-committal after that game as to whether the number one would be fit for Anfield.
But now it’s been confirmed that the 26-year-old will not be available, meaning Claudio Bravo will start against the reigning European champions.
