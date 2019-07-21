<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard debut for Real Madrid ended in a 3-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup match in Houston on early hours of today.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid played an entertaining match with Zinedine Zidane’s men on the receiving end.

The match allowed both teams to give playing time to their players with both teams featuring 41 players in the clash.

Real Madrid started the game with a strong line up with Hazard in the team, but the went down 1-0 to Bayern Muinch after the first half after David Alaba cut the ball back from the left and although Corentin Tolisso’s first shot was saved off the line he hammered the rebound into the roof of the net to put the Germans 1-0 ahead.

Real, though, had the better of the first half with only Manuel Neuer’s presence and Karim Benzema’s profligacy preventing them from drawing equal in a relaxed but end-to-end match.

Real Madrid changed the whole team after the first half while Bayern made only five changes.

Real Madrid youngsters started the second period on top but instead, it was two of Bayern’s substitutes who helped seal the result but it was Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnarby that provided another two goals to seal the game for Bayern.

Rodrygo scored a consolation goal for Real Madrid through a superb freekick after it appeared being fouled by Bayern Munich shot-stopper Sven Ulreich who was eventually sent-off.