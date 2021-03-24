



Eden Hazard’s market value has plummeted to just 40 million euro, it’s lowest total since 2013 when the winger had just arrived in London following his move from Ligue 1 side Lille.

This is according to online market value specialists Transfermarkt.

Hazard’s time at Real Madrid has been plagued by injury and his current setback is the eleventh serious injury since moving to the Spanish club from Chelsea back in 2019 for a fee of 100 million euro.

In that time Hazard has provided seven assists and has scored four goals but is yet to display anything like the form that impressed Chelsea fans week-in-week-out at Stamford Bridge





And his slide has been picked up and reflected by Transfermarkt, after making their latest adjustments.

In his time with the London side, his value enjoyed an upward curve closing 2014 at 48 million.

Both 2015 and 2016 saw that value shift to 70 million, 2017 a move to 75 million with the major jump coming in 2018 when it rocketed to 150 million (the Neymar move from Barcelona to PSG at that time for 222 million was instrumental in boosting the price).

Madrid made their move at this time and since moving to the Spanish capital, the Belgian’s value has dropped consistently reaching it’s current low of 40 million.