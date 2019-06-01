<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The jersey number of Chelsea ace, Eden Hazard, at Real Madrid has surfaced.

According to The Sun, Hazard will be wearing the famed No. 7 shirt at Real Madrid when his switch to Santiago Bernabeu is finally confirmed.

The Belgian captain will be wearing the No. 7 shirt which belonged to forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, before he left the club for Juventus last summer. The No. 7 shirt is currently under the ownership of Mariano Diaz.

Hazard is keen to join Real Madrid after he said “goodbye” to Chelsea fans, following their Europa League victory against Arsenal and is expected to put pen to paper with the La Liga giants within the next week.

It is believed that Real Madrid will pay up to £115million for the 28-year-old forward.

Speaking after Chelsea’s Europa League 4-1 win in Baku on Wednesday night, Hazard told reporters: “I’ve made my decision and I told Chelsea two weeks ago.

“I’m just waiting on both clubs to decide now.

“I think it’s a goodbye. I’ve done this for 7 years and now it’s time for a new challenge.”

Hazard is set to earn around £400,000-a-week at the Los Blancos, which tops the £300,000-a-week offer he had on the table from Chelsea.