Thierry Hazard, the father of Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, is unsure whether or not his son will move to Real Madrid in the future.

The 27-year-old midfielder has yet to start a match for the Blues this season, having to make do with two cameo appearances against Huddersfield and Arsenal respectively.

Hazard still made an impact with an assist in both games, a continuation of the fine form he showed with Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer. His future, though, remains up in the air.

European champions Real Madrid have held a strong interest in the player for years, and although Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has insisted Hazard will remain in London, there remains a feeling that it is one day the player’s destiny to move to Spain.

However, according to Hazard’s father Thierry, the player might never join Los Blancos after a previous deal broke down.

“I can’t say why it did not go through. Not because I don’t want to, because I don’t know. Maybe they have a policy where they want to give the youth a chance. Eden will have one more year on his contract next summer, but he may never end up in Madrid,” he told Hiet Nieuwsblad.

Thierry Hazard went on to say that the transfer may have failed to materialise because of Zidane’s departure back in May, a coach whom his son admired for his achievements in the game both as a player and a manager.

“It could be that it had been a different story with Zidane. But on the other hand, he will also have had his reasons for leaving,” he added.