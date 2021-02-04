



Belgium’s team doctor has delivered a worrying diagnosis on superstar Eden Hazard, who is once again injured at Real Madrid.

This week Hazard sustained yet another injury – this time in the thigh area – which is set to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks.

Real said in a statement on Wednesday that Hazard had injured a muscle in his left thigh following the day’s training session, which Spanish media said he was unable to complete.

It is the latest is a string of unfortunate injury setbacks which has marred the Belgian’s career at the Bernabeu since sealing his move from Chelsea in 2019. The fee paid was around £90million with the potential to rise to £130m.





Now, Belgian national team doctor Kristof Sas has said the fitness situation is ‘different’ with Hazard, before going on to highlight the main concerns.

He told Belgian publication Nieuwsblad: ‘We are awaiting the details and knowing more, but it is clear that it is worrisome.

‘The injuries at this stage of the season are not worrisome for the Euros, it is even a rest period. But with Eden it is different.

‘It’s another relapse, a chronic situation that always goes wrong in the end . First the ankle, then the muscle injuries. It’s all very unpleasant.