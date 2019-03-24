<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eden Hazard is set to claim his 100th Belgium cap after being named in the starting XI to face Cyprus in Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

He becomes only the third player to make a century of appearances for the Red Devils behind Jan Vertonghen (112) and Axel Witsel (101).

The Chelsea star first played for his country in November 2008 after breaking on to the scene as a highly rated teenager with Lille.

He swiftly became a fixture in the senior squad despite his tender age and was a leading member of Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’, playing a key role in ending their absence from the World Cup and European Championships.

Belgium returned to the World Cup in 2014 having not featured in the two previous editions, while their qualification for Euro 2016 ended a 16-year hiatus from that competition.

Last year, Belgium enjoyed their best ever showing at a World Cup when finishing third – Hazard netting three goals in six games to win the Silver Ball, the award handed out to the second most impressive player at the tournament.

Hazard scored the Red Devils’ second goal, after Thomas Meunier had netted the opener, as they saw off England in the third-place play-off 2-0.

Midfielder Luka Modric beat him to the Golden Ball though, with Croatia finishing runners-up to France.

Hazard was commended by his coach Roberto Martinez in a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game.

“A hundred games is an impressive number for someone as young as 28,” the Spaniard told reporters. “It shows how much of an extraordinary man and footballer Eden is. This is an example for everyone with this dedication and commitment.”