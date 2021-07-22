Eden Hazard could ‘make surprise Chelsea return’ with £51 million deal on the table

Chelsea are contemplating the idea of bringing Eden Hazard back to the club from Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Belgian winger has endured a difficult two seasons in Spain since joining Real from the Blues in an initial £88million, with the 30-year-old playing just 21 times for the Spanish giants last season in an injury-hit season.

Overall, Hazard has scored just five Real goals in the two seasons in Spain, despite hitting double digit goal tallies in six of the seven seasons he spent at Stamford Bridge.

And according to Spanish news outlet AS, intermediaries are trying to sound out a potential Chelsea return for Hazard – with Real Madrid happy to sell the winger for around £51m this summer.

The report adds that while Los Blancos would be keen to cut ties with Hazard this summer, they accept that it will be difficult to convince the Blues the stump up that sort of money, especially when they are chasing £170m-rated Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Hazard has not only frustrated the Real Madrid fans with his inconsistent performances and fitness record, but he also angered his own supporters for laughing when his side were knocked out of the Champions League semi-finals by Chelsea earlier this year.