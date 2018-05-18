Chelsea star Eden Hazard does not believe he is selfish enough to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Belgium international has made the Ballon d’Or shortlist in three of the past four years but, despite winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2014-15, he has never finished higher than eighth in the voting, in 2015.

It has been an award dominated by Lionel Messi and Ronaldo for over a decade, as one of the two has won the Ballon d’Or every season since Kaka took home the trophy in 2007.

And Hazard, who scored 12 goals and laid on four assists in the Premier League this season, believes his personality and style of play would not allow him to take world football’s top prize or even a Golden Boot.

“He always told me that,” Hazard told BBC Sport of his father’s belief that he is too selfless. “Maybe it’s true.

“I think, in football now, if you want to win something like the Ballon d’Or or [to be the] top-scorer, you need to be selfish. But I’m not like this, not at all. I’m just who I am.”

Hazard’s career high for goals in the Premier League is 16, set in Chelsea’s title-winning 2016-17 campaign. He scored 14 in 2014-15 when he was named player of the year and won the league with Chelsea. He also added nine assists in that campaign.

The Chelsea star will look for another piece of silverware to add to his trophy case as the Blues face off against Manchester United on Sunday in the FA Cup final.

While Hazard has won the Premier League twice and the Carabao Cup once he has never tasted victory in this tournament, with Chelsea’s best finish during his time with the club coming last season when they lost in the final to Arsenal.

Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid to join 2017 Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and has hinted that his long-term plans may hinge on what Chelsea does on the player recruitment front this summer.