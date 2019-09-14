<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard has returned from injury, but will start from the bench as Real Madrid host Levante on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Thibaut Courtois starts in goal behind Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane and Marcelo.

Casemiro partners Toni Kroos and James Rodríguez in midfield, with Lucas Vázquez and Vinícius Júnior further forward.

Karim Benzema leads the line.

In case of emergency, Zinedine Zidane also has Luka Jović and Rodrygo to call on from the bench.