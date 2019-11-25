<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard wants Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu, according to the report.

Hazard said he would love to bring the Paris Saint-Germain attacker to Real Madrid. Hazard sees Mbappe as one of the best players in the coming years and he will be ‘one of the greatest footballers in the history of the world’.

Mbappe has been in tremendous form since his switch to PSG two seasons ago.

‘In a few years, he will certainly be the best player in the world,’ Hazard told Le Parisien.

‘This title, there are a lot of players who fight for it, but if he continues like this, Kylian [Mbappe] will be one of the greatest footballers in the history of the world.

Hazard also admitted that if he was able to, he would bring the 20-year-old to Madrid as soon as possible. Los Blancos have been heavily linked with Mbappe for a gobsmacking £343million, as interest in the forward ramps up.

‘A footballer constantly dreams of playing alongside the best,’ added Hazard.

‘If tomorrow I could bring Kylian to Real Madrid, I would try. But not only is it not just me who can decide this, on top of that I don’t even think I would be asked for my opinion.’

Real Madrid will entertain Mbappe and his PSG teammates on Tuesday at the Bernabeu in the Champions League.