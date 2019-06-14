<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard is not prepared to rival Real Madrid captain on penalty duties at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgian attacker made it clear during his press conference, Hazard has been a regular penalty taker for his teams whether at country or club level, but he’s not expecting the club captain to hand over the spot-kick duties to him at Real Madrid.

“The captain takes a very good penalty. If he asks me, which I don’t think he will, I will take them,” the forward said. “When you play for Real Madrid, there isn’t just one star, I’m the new guy in the team and I will try to bring my best.”