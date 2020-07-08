



Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard is racing against time to be fit for the clash against Alaves in the La Liga on Friday evening.

The squad was given a day off after the hard-earned victory against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday a game the Belgian didn’t play.

According to report, Hazard completed the training on Tuesday with his teammates but his involvement in the upcoming match against Alves is purely in doubt due to persistent ankle injury that has disrupted his debut season with Real Madrid.

Hazard feels good but he still feels the pains of the knock he suffered against Espanyol and much examination the Belgian is still lacking when faced with the changes of pace, sprints and dribbles that his game consists of.





Real Madrid had two more training session before manager Zinedine Zidane announces the squad list to welcome Alaves at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

The Belgian attacker has been inconsistent since his arrival, having spent two months on the treatment table after suffering a knock from Belgium teammate Thomas Meunier during a Champions League match in November.

Upon his return against Celta Vigo in February the former Chelsea star suffered a relapse following the weekend game against Levante.

Hazard was initially ruled out of the season but the break-in football due to the pandemic saw he fit again for the La Liga restart before the injury returned during the clash against Espanyol.

Hazard is yet to unleash his full potentials at the Real Madrid, having done it for Chelsea for seven good seasons in the Premier League.