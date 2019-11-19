<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has predicted the winner for the upcoming clash between Manchester City and Chelsea in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

Hazard admired Frank Lampard’s impact on Chelsea and he strongly believes that the young lads can upset the Premier League Champions when they visit the Etihad Stadium.

The former Chelsea star was asked if the Blues can beat City, Hazard told Sky Sports: ‘Of course I think so. It’s not going to be easy. It’s hard to play there. ‘Last time we played them we lost 6-0, so bad memories for me and for Chelsea as well. ‘

But I think this season they are really good. They are really young, but they are really good, so why not go there and win the game? ‘When I watch them, no Hazard but it’s a party! They can score, they score a lot of goals, the fans are happy, they are third in the league, so it’s going to be a great season. They just need to stay there, win games and that’s it.’

Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium, who will take on Cyprus in their final group game on Tuesday having already qualified for the Euro tournament next year.