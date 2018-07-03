Belgium star Eden Hazard has described the prospect of facing Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup as “magnificent.”

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the Red Devils’ 3-2 victory over Japan in the last 16 of the competition on Monday, the Chelsea forward set his sights on defeating the Samba Boys.

“The reaction we showed today was great and maybe it is this type of match we needed for the future as we could have been eliminated but we are into the quarter-finals,” he said, referencing his side’s comeback from two goals down.

“When it comes to the match on Friday, it is going to be magnificent because playing against Brazil is always amazing as a football player. We are going to rest really well and going to really try to win that match.”

Jan Vertonghen, Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli were on target for Belgium in their win over Japan.