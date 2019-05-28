<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid target Eden Hazard has made a bold claim about Premier League clubs after he proclaimed that he will never play for any another Premier League club.

Hazard is expected to join Real Madrid this summer and he wants to end his affairs with the Blues in a grand style by winning the Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday in Baku.

The Belgian attacker has ruled out returning to England with a club different from the Blues.

“No chance,” he told the Daily Mail. “I am a blue! It means a lot to me. I cannot play for another club in the country.

“That’s why we have to win the Europa League. Otherwise, everybody will have to hear (from Arsenal): ‘We have won, we have won’. For the fans it’s important. For the players it’s important. For the coach it’s important. We are confident.

“You feel that there’s something at stake. Our season hasn’t been top-top, but finishing it with a European trophy will be good.”

Chelsea is served with a two-year transfer ban but was able to complete the deal of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund before the ban by FIFA.