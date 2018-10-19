



Winger Eden Hazard has reportedly indicated that he is happy to sign a new £300,000 per week contract in order to remain at Chelsea.

Eden Hazard has established himself as the key man at Stamford Bridge, and the Belgium international has already contributed seven goals and three assists in eight Premier League outings this season.

Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old – who has less than two years remaining on his existing deal – and the playmaker has previously suggested that he would like to represent the European champions in the future.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Hazard is close to committing his future to the Blues by penning fresh terms with the West Londoners.

Any deal would represent a huge coup for Chelsea, who at one stage looked unlikely to be able to keep Hazard at the club past the end of the season.

Hazard has scored a total of 97 goals in 310 outings for Chelsea since joining the club in 2012.