Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has given his opinion on Chelsea new signing Christain Pulisic, according to report.

Hazard is of the view that the former Borussia Dortmund star will develop into a top player at Chelsea someday.

Chelsea signed the American star and sent him back on loan to Dortmund in a deal that worth £57.6m. he had a very good season with Dortmund before he sustained an injury that ruled him out of the season and he is widely expected to fill the space left by Hazard who completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer.

And Real Madrid star Hazard is confident that the 20-year-old can develop into a star at Chelsea FC.

“He can be one of the best in the future for sure,” Hazard is quoted as saying by Metro.

“He can be (a star). Now he’s at one of the best clubs in the world. He’s a proper player. He can play football.”

Pulisic has played featured in Chelsea pre-season friendly games under Frank Lampard.