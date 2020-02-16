Eden Hazard has been included in the squad to face Celta Vigo in their upcoming clash against in the La Liga on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Hazard has been left out of the squad since last year November following an ankle injury against Paris Saint-Germain the Champions League.
📝 Our 19-man squad for tomorrow's clash against @RCCeltaEN! #RealMadridCelta | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/X9yVOgdf8N
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 15, 2020
He has been declared fit to play after spending almost three months on the sidelines.
