Real Madrid booked their spot in the Champions League last 16 following a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

But Los Blancos’ night was marred by a serious injury to one of their star players.

In the 69th minute, Eden Hazard had to be substituted after taking a blow to the fibula from compatriot Thomas Meunier and the Madrid bench immediately looked worried.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo on Wednesday morning, the Belgian could be out of action for up to a month, meaning he will miss the big clash with arch rivals Barcelona on 18 December.

Their report adds that it is possible Hazard could recover in just three weeks, but they admit that would be rather “miraculous”.