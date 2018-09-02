Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has taken a swipe at the football played under Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho, insisting he is enjoying the style of Maurizio Sarri.

Hazard scored in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday and had nothing but praise for the attacking tactics of Sarri after the game.

“I like to have the ball. Not in my own half, but in the last 30 metres,” Hazard told Chelsea TV. “I like this type of game, it’s completely different from Antonio Conte or Mourinho before. Like I say, we have more of the ball so for me it’s not bad.”

Chelsea did not spend as much in the transfer window as some previous seasons this summer, but Sarri brought Jorginho with him from Napoli and signed Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on loan. That has made a big impact according to Hazard.

“I think the big difference is we bring in two players, Jorginho and Kovacic, and they are completely different,” he added.

“Of course, they want to keep the ball, we just try to keep the ball more often, and then when we have the chance to score we just need to score. But when we have more of the ball we can have more danger.

“At the moment we are okay, we are winning games, I think we are playing good football, so I enjoy. I want to keep this momentum. The bad thing is now we go to the national team, we want to just keep playing with Chelsea and win games!”