Eden Hazard has been named in the Belgium squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against San Marino and Scotland.

Real Madrid have not included forward Eden Hazard in their squad for Saturday night’s meeting with Mallorca.

The Belgian’s wife has given birth to the couple’s fourth child, meaning he has been excused from duty this weekend.

Gareth Bale also misses out due to an injury picked up on international duty.

Given that both are sidelined, it is likely to give Vinícius Júnior a chance to impress from the start, while James Rodríguez is also likely to be given an opportunity.

