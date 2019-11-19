<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard believes that Real Madrid team mate Karim Benzema is the “best striker in the world” right now.

Benzema has been in stunning form for Los Blancos this term netting 11 goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

The former France international has taken over the mantle from Cristiano Ronaldo has Madrid’s key player and Hazard has revealed what a pleasure it is to play with the forward.

“After having played with him for three or four months, I think he is currently the best striker in the world. But besides his role as striker, he makes others better,” Hazard said.

The Belgian struggled somewhat at the start of the campaign following his big-money move from Chelsea but the 28-year-old has insisted that he has now found some consistency.

“You can always do better, of course. I think that with Real Madrid, for a month, everything is going very well.

“We won matches and the team is progressing well, which is also easier for me.

“I am in a good dynamic and I have to continue like this.”