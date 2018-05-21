Eden Hazard has suggested he is willing to stay at Chelsea next season as he sets sights on more silverware.

Hazard scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 on Saturday to win the FA Cup final at Wembley.

The 27-year-old, named in Belgium’s squad for the World Cup this summer, has two years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and recently said he would wait to see who Chelsea signed before committing his long-term future to the club.

Newspaper reports have since linked him with a move to Real Madrid, among others, but the player himself hinted he could remain with the Blues when he spoke of his ambition win the Premier League title next season.

“We have a lot of top players, players who are used to winning trophies. We will be ready next season,” Hazard told the London Evening Standard.

“I think all of the players and the club want one thing and that’s to win the title.

“Of course we will see if we can bring in some new players. But we will be focused on winning the title.”

Hazard has won the Premier League twice with Chelsea since arriving from Lille in 2012.

The Belgian feels fifth-placed Chelsea need significant improvement to close the gap on champions Manchester City, who finished 30 points ahead of the 2016/17 winners.

“If City keep playing like this, it is going to be hard, but you never know in football,” Hazard continued.

“It is always hard to win the league one season and then win it again the next year.

“Can winning the FA Cup in the last game be taken into the start of next season? Yes, of course.”