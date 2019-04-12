<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted he is pleased Zinedine Zidane has returned to Real Madrid.

Zidane won three straight Champions League crowns with Madrid, before abruptly resigning following their 2018 triumph in Kiev.

After the brief failed tenures of Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari saw Madrid lose sight of Barcelona in LaLiga and eliminated in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey, the club brought back Zidane.

“I am not a Real Madrid player but as a supporter of Zidane, I was very happy that he came back because football needs Zidane.

“For Real it is good, for the supporters of Real it is good.

“But for the other teams, a bit less because Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane win a lot, so it will be difficult,” Hazard told RMC Sport.