<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard would like a return to Chelsea to play under Frank Lampard following the club’s good start to the season.

Hazard admired Frank Lampard’s style with his young players, Chelsea was hit with a transfer ban and that forced the Stamford Bridge outfit to settle for their youth team despite letting Hazard make his dream move to Real Madrid in a deal worth £100m.

The likes of Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham are setting the Premier League on fire under Lampard.

Hazard admires what the young lads are doing at the moment and he could not hide his feelings for his former team.

Hazard told Sky Sports: “When I watch them, [there is] no Hazard but it is a party.

“They can score a lot of goals, the fans are happy, they are third in the league, it is going to be a great season. They just need to stay there and win games.

“We all know Willian, Jorginho they are very good. Also with the young players coming through, it is great to see the club high and I hope they can stay there.”

When asked if he would like to have played under Lampard, Hazard replied: “Yeah, of course.”