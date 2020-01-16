<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Eden Hazard says he is happier now at Real Madrid because he actually gets use the ball during training.

Hazard was at Chelsea for six years before moving to the Bernabeu in a deal worth €100m last summer.

During the Belgian’s last three seasons at Stamford Bridge he was coached by Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri and compared to those two, he says Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been a breath of fresh air on the training pitch.

“In training, we are always using the ball … there’s movement and mini-matches,” Hazard told Sport Magazine.

“When you meet Italian coaches like I did, you are less happy. They are more rigid and repetitive.





“You find pleasure in victory. I spent three years with Italian coaches so to rediscover this pleasure again makes me happy.”

Hazard has scored just one goal in 13 appearances since joining Los Blancos and is currently out with a broken foot.

And the 29-year-old says he spoke to Zidane about moving to the Spanish capital a couple of years before it eventually came to fruition.

“I didn’t talk much with him [before joining],” he added.

“The first time was during the 2016 European Championship in France. He called me and said: ‘It would be good if you came.’

“When Zidane calls you, it’s serious!”