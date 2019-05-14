<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard is dejected with the way Chelsea is handling his transfer deal to Real Madrid, with the Belgian forward growing frustrated with the way the talks are being delayed.

Hazard is growing increasingly frustrated over the talks as he wants Chelsea to agree on terms with Real Madrid in a bid for him to sign a deal with the reigning European Champions.

The Chelsea playmaker has agreed on terms with the Bernabeu outfit but Chelsea is holding back in the deal. Real Madrid is prepared to offer £85million for the 28-year-old Belgian star, but Chelsea is demanding a fee in the region of £112m for a player that has just a year left in his contract.

The Daily Express says Hazard went public about his feelings after the 0-0 draw with Leicester and the fact that he wants his future resolved, out of sheer frustration that Chelsea and Real Madrid are no nearer agreeing on a deal after weeks of talks.

Chelsea will play Arsenal in all English team affair in the Europa League final before any concrete deal can be announced between both parties.