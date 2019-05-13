<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard has insisted he has decided on his future.

The Chelsea winger spoke to the media after Chelsea’s final day draw with Leicester. He didn’t, though, say what his decision is.

“Yes I have made my decision but it is not just about me,” the Belgian revealed to reporters, per the Evening Standard.

“Would I have liked it to be cleared up earlier in the season?

“Yes, I wanted that but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and the fans are waiting.”

Hazard has just one year to run on his Chelsea contract and has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking about his communication with Chelsea, the Belgian made it clear that the club already know what he wants.

“Yes. I’ve told the club a couple of weeks ago.”

Asked if his choice was tied to Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League next season, Hazard insisted it wasn’t.

“I have made my decision, that’s it I’m still waiting,” he added.

With just one more season to go on his contract, Chelsea could be all but forced to sell the 28-year-old this summer to avoid losing him for nothing.

Hazard appeared to wave goodbye to the Chelsea fans on Sunday but he will have the chance to make at least one more appearance for the club when they face Arsenal in the Europa League final on 29 May.