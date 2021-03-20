



After taking advice from various specialists, Real Madrid have convinced Eden Hazard to avoid undergoing more ankle surgery, following his latest injury setback.

The Belgium international believes that all his recent injury issues have been as a result of his operated ankle, which is still bothering him one year after having surgery in Dallas.

Hazard does not feel comfortable due to his conditioning and his continuous muscle injuries, but Real Madrid asked him to be patient and take his time to fully recover.

Meanwhile, the head of Belgian national team’s medical staff, Kris Van Crombrugge, explained this week that a new surgery would be a good decision for the player in order to avoid missing out on this summer’s European Championship.





“The operation may be a good option to restore flexibility to the ankle,” said Van Crombrugge.

“But, without wanting to get involved, I would advise that it should be done as soon as possible so as not to hamper his dream of playing in the European Championship.”

Real Madrid believe that it is important for Hazard to recover both fitness-wise as well as mentally from the tough situation he has experienced in the last year.

They have not put any deadline on his return to action, which will solely depend on whether the player feels confident to take to the pitch again.

Hazard, who has featured in just 14 games this season, is not willing to rush his comeback after suffering several muscle injury setbacks in 2020/21.