Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea for the time being – but has refused to commit his long-term future to the club.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in signing Hazard this summer after the Belgium international admitted “it might be time to try something different” following the World Cup in Russia.

Hazard, who has two years remaining on his current contract, says he intends to stay at Chelsea for the season but was coy over his future prospects.

“Everybody knows what I have said after the World Cup,” the 27-year-old said.

“But I’m happy here. I don’t want to talk about it yet. A lot has been said, but at the moment I’m happy. I have two years left on my contract and we’ll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won’t go.

“The transfer market in England is closed. Clubs can still sell players, but not sign new ones anymore. It would be a bit strange that they would sell me now while they can’t sign a replacement.

“Today we have seen that the fans quite like me. I’m good where I am now. Let’s see what happens in one or two years.”

Hazard is still working his way back to full fitness following the World Cup and featured from the substitutes’ bench for the second successive week on Saturday, providing the assist for Chelsea’s winning goal in the 3-2 victory over London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.