Eden Hazard does not expect Callum Hudson-Odoi to have difficulty staying humble because of the team-mates he has around him at Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi, who was the subject of significant transfer interest from Bayern Munich in January, made his first Premier League start for the Blues on Wednesday.

And it was an excellent full debut in the league for the 18-year-old, who set up the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Hazard, who broke through at Lille before making the move to Chelsea, believes those in the Stamford Bridge dressing room will play a big role in keeping Hudson-Odoi’s feet on the ground.

“I think for him it is easy because the players he has around him are quite humble,” said Hazard.

“If we were all thinking, ‘We are the best’, for him it can be hard to stay humble. But he is intelligent and has a family who care for him.

“I told him it is the best thing if he stays humble at first — just work in training, score goals and then just be happy on the pitch. He can go very far.

“How did I stay humble at his age? I was not at first listening to everything. Then I think my family also helped me. Things can happen very quickly in football. You can be at the top and then in two months everyone can forget about you.

“But I think if you keep your feet on the ground and train hard…if he wants to ask me something I will tell him, no problem, but he is a great player already.”

Asked about when Hudson-Odoi will be called up again by manager Maurizio Sarri, Hazard added: “I think Callum can play three games [in a row].

“He can run, he has the legs for 90 minutes. At 28, we are a bit tired at the end but he is still young. He can still improve but he is in a good team to learn and we are happy to help him.

“When you are young, you just play and sometimes you just try and miss, but the good thing is to give freshness in the team.”