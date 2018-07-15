Eden Hazard has hinted that Chelsea will decide his future at the club amid reports of a summer exit ahead of the forthcoming 2018/19 English Premier League season.

The Belgian star has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid with exit of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

“After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after the World Cup,” Hazard told the media after he was named the Budweiser man of the match in the third-place play-off of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want to let me go. You know my preferred destination.”

On the appointment of Maurizio Sarri, the Belgian captain added that he was aware the former Napoli boss would be appointed as Antonio Conte’s successor.

Sarri joined Chelsea on a three year deal after he terminated his deal with Napoli.

“We already knew for a while that Sarri was going to become the new manager. If he’s a good manager?”

“If he lets me win trophies, yes. Dries Mertens has told me he’s a good coach. We’ll have to work hard. That Italian way but we were used to that with Antonio too.”

He also weighed on who he thinks could win the player of the tournament. “Luka Modric and N’golo Kante my choice.”