Eden Hazard has beaten former Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud and Real Madrid new signing Luka Jović for the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old Belgium skipper who secured his dream £150million move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer was named man of the match after scoring twice as the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1 in May’s final in Baku in his last appearance for the west London outfit.

UEFA made the announcement during the Europa League group stage draw in Monaco on the official website after Hazard get 340 points to win the top prize ahead of Giroud that gather 119 points followed by Jović with 94 points, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 65 points and Alexandre Lacazette – 19 points in the top five in the list.

The last of his seven seasons with Chelsea was one in which he made a number of key interventions; he scored 21 goals in all competitions and laid on 17 assists, statistics which earned him the club’s Player of the Season prize in early May.