



Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has confessed that arsenal has always been his boyhood club.

The Belgian international, whose season has been plagued with injuries stated this during an interview with On The Front Foot.

He admitted that his admiration for Arsenal was due to players such as Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, and Sylvain Wiltord.





“When I was little the team I watched the most was the French national team.

“For me, the players I looked up to were Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.

“It’s difficult for me to admit because of my relationship with Chelsea, but I really liked the Arsenal team at the time.

“They had players like Robert Pires, [Sylvain] Wiltord and [Patrick] Vieira, so it was mainly French players that I followed growing up.”